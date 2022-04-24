1h ago
Kings' Kaliyev fined for cross-checking Ducks' Mahura
Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum amount allowable under the collective-bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Anaheim Ducks defenceman Josh Mahura.
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum amount allowable under the collective-bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Anaheim Ducks defenceman Josh Mahura.
Kaliyev took the penalty with six seconds remaining in the Kings 4-2 win on Saturday night. He was assessed a five minute major and a 10 minute misconduct for the infraction.
The 20-year-old has 14 goals and 13 assists in 78 games this season.