Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum amount allowable under the collective-bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Anaheim Ducks defenceman Josh Mahura.

Kaliyev took the penalty with six seconds remaining in the Kings 4-2 win on Saturday night. He was assessed a five minute major and a 10 minute misconduct for the infraction.

The 20-year-old has 14 goals and 13 assists in 78 games this season.