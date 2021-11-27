Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux was given a five-minute major and a game ejection following an altercation with Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk on Saturday night.

Brady Tkachuk appeared to say “enjoy your suspension” to Lemieux. (At least by reading lips).



And the Kings forward gets a 5-minute major and a game ejection for biting. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) November 28, 2021

The incident happened after the two players got into a shoving match following a whistle which eventually led to them wrestling on the ice while being separated by two linesmen. Following the melee on the ground, the Sens captain accused Lemieux of biting him in the hand. Video showed that Tkachuk's hand was bleeding after the incident.

Lemieux, 25, has four goals and one assist over 14 games with the Kings this season while Tkachuk, 22, has four goals and seven assists over 16 games.

The Kings defeated the Senators 4-2 in Los Angeles.