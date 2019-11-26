Los Angeles Kings defenceman Alec Martinez underwent successful surgery after sustaining a laceration to his right wrist in the third period of Monday's overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

The surgery was done to repair a radial artery and two superficial radial nerves. The Kings said Tuesday Martinez will be evaluated weekly and is expected to make a full recovery.

Martinez logged 15:52 of ice time against the Sharks before exiting on Monday. The 32-year-old has five assists in 24 games with the Kings this season.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Kings in 2007, Martinez has 61 goals and 195 points in 580 career games.