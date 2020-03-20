Bettman: No immediate plans, focus right now is being a good example for self-isolation

Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty is partnering with Scholars Education to help a student further their education by sponsoring and judging an essay contest about overcoming adversity in the context of the crisis facing the world today.

Doughty is donating $10,000 to the scholarship which is available to high school students looking to attend a Canadian college or university.

"Drew is used to assisting goals while on the ice, but now he is assisting students to reach their goals in the classroom," says Matthew Baxter, President at Scholars. "First, he won Canada a gold medal at the World Junior Championships and then goes on to earn two gold medals at the Olympics. Now, he has achieved a hat trick with this incredible act of generosity. Drew Doughty’s positive impact to the lives of Canadian youth is truly remarkable and we are grateful for his pledge to support education."