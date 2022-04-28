Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown has announced he will retire from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2022 playoffs.

The Kings are set to play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs.

Brown, 37, has nine goals and 28 points in 62 games this season, his 18th in the NHL. In 1,295 career NHL games, all with the Kings, he has 325 goals and 712 points.

The Ithaca, N.Y. native captained the Kings from 2008-09 to 2015-16 and won Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.

