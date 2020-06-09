Veteran Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter had core muscle surgery last week and is starting to rehab with the expectation that he'll be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Carter sustained the injury on Feb. 18 against the Winnipeg Jets and missed the team's final 10 games of their season.

The Kings, who sat second last in the Pacific Division with a 29-35-6 record when the NHL came to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are not included in the league's potential 24-team Return to Play plan.

Carter scored 17 goals and added 10 assists through 60 games this season, his ninth with the Kings and 15th in the NHL.

The 35-year-old helped Los Angeles win Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014, but haven't made the playoffs since 2018.