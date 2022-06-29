What does the future hold for some Cup winning UFAs?

Kevin Fiala is on his way to California.

The Los Angeles Kings acquired the rights to the 25-year-old restricted free-agent winger from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in exchange for the No. 19 pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and defenceman Brock Faber of nearby Maple Grove, MN, first reported by The Athletic's Michael Russo.

According to sources, the #mnwild have traded the rights to pending restricted free agent Kevin Fiala to the #lakings for their 2022 first-round pick and University of Minnesota captain Brock Faber — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 29, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Kings are signing Fiala to a seven-year deal with an average annual value just under $8 million.

Kevin Fiala and the #LAKings have a seven-year extension at slightly less than $8M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 29, 2022

Fiala had a career year this past offseason, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. He played last season on a one-year, $5.1 million deal.

A native of St. Gallen, Switzerland, Fiala is headed into his ninth NHL season.

Originally taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Nashville Predators, Fiala was traded to the Wild at the 2019 deadline in exchange for Mikael Granlund.

In 419 career games, Fiala has 124 goals and 159 assists.

Internationally, Fiala has represented Switzerland on multiple occasions at various levels, including four IIHF World Championships and two IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Faber, 19, was a second-round pick of the Kings in 2020 and served as captain of the University of Minnesota last season in his sophomore year.

Faber was part of the United States' gold medal-winning entry at the 2021 WJHC in Edmonton and Red Deer. He also represented the US at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.