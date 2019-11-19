The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Mario Kempe on unconditional waivers Tuesday for purpose of contract termination.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Kempe is apparently headed to the KHL.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 16 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season, posting three goals and 11 points. He has not appeared in any games with the Kings.

Kempe had four goals and nine points in 52 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He added five goals and 11 points in 10 games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, Kempe made his NHL debut with the Coyotes during the 2017-18 season. Prior to making the leap to North America, he spent three seasons with the KHL's Podolsk Vityaz.