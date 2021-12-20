The Los Angeles Kings recalled Quinton Byfield from the Ontario Reign of the AHL on Monday and placed Alex Edler on long-term injured reserve.

Byfield was chosen second overall by the Kings in 2020. The 19-year-old centre played six games for the Kings in 2020-2021 but has yet to make an appearance at the NHL level this season.

Player transactions (2 of 2):



In addition, defensemen Alex Edler (left-ankle fracture, Dec. 11) and Sean Walker have been placed on long-term injured reserve. — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) December 20, 2021

Edler, 35, suffered a fracture to his left ankle on Dec. 11, according to the team. The veteran defenceman signed a one-year contract in July after spending 15 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kings also recalled forwards Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte from the Reign, while defencemen Sean Durzi, Jacob Moverare and Christian Wolanin were loaned to the AHL club.