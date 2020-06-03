Button talks the impact of COVID-related time off on NHL prospects development

The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2019 second-round draft pick Arthur Kaliyev to a three-year entry-level contract.

Kaliyev was a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy as most outstanding player in the Ontario Hockey League after recording 44 goals and 54 assists in 57 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs this season.

The 18-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., has spent the past three seasons with the Bulldogs and the Kings drafted him 33rd overall in the previous NHL Draft.