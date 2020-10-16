Kings take Byfield second overall

The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Quinton Byfield to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LA better stock up on bow ties! ✒️ @Byfield55 will wear #55 with the LA Kings.

https://t.co/8CTz3ABPCU — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 16, 2020

Byfield, 18, was selected second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft on Oct. 6. He is the highest selected Black player in NHL history, surpassing Evander Kane (2009) and Seth Jones (2013) who both went fourth overall.

In 45 games last season with the OHL's Sudbury Wolves, the Newmarket, Ont. native recorded 32 goals and 82 points. He was named CHL Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic.

He is expected to wear number 55 with the Kings.