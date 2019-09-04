Adrian Kempe is locked up.

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed the restricted free-agent forward to a three-year, $6 million extension.

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals and posted 28 points in 81 games with the Kings this past season.

The 2014 first-round pick broke into the NHL with the Kings during the 2016-17 season and has stuck with the team ever since.

A native of Kramfors, Sweden, Kempe has 30 goals and 71 points in 187 career games in the NHL.

The Kings also have Kempe's older brother, Mario, under contract, having signed him as a free agent earlier this summer.