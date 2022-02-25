Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan has entered COVID-19 protocols and will not coach Friday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced.

McLellan and the Kings enter play Friday sitting third in the Pacific Divison at 27-17-7 for 61 points, two ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, who have played an equal number of games.

The Kings will also be in action on Saturday as they host the New York Islanders.