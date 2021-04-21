Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who has sidelined since Feb. 14 with a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg, told the media on Wednesday that he plans to play tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks if he continues to feel well.

Anthony Davis says he will make his return tomorrow in Dallas, so long as he continues to feel well. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

Davis' potential return comes with the Lakers having just 14 games remaining before the end of the regular season. Los Angeles, who has also been without fellow star player LeBron James (ankle) for an extended period of time, currently sits in fifth-place in the Western Conference standings.

Davis, who this season was named an all-star for the eighth time in his career, has averaged 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 2020-21. The nine-year veteran signed a reported five-year, $190 million max contract extension with the Lakers in December.