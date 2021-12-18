Report: Lakers' Davis to miss four weeks with MCL sprain

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at four weeks according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis exited Friday's 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves early and underwent an MRI Saturday. He had an ultrasound Monday after missing two games with left knee soreness.

He suffered the injury halfway through the third quarter when Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels lost his balance and fell into Davis' left knee.