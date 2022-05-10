Jeanie Buss says she's approaching the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason with urgency.

The team president and owner tells the Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke that she isn't happy with the state of her team right now.

“I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league," Buss said. "…When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs. So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. …I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

Only two years removed from an NBA title, the 60-year-old Buss says nothing is out of the question when it comes to ensure the team moves forward.

“Absolutely, if we are not living up to the Lakers standard, absolutely I will look at everything,” Buss said. “I will make the hard decisions, because that’s what you have to do.”

Buss also told Plaschke that she is currently receiving input on the team from former head coach Phil Jackson and franchise icon, Magic Johnson, who ended his formal association with the club in the spring of 2019.

“Bottom line, the Lakers are important to him and he wants the Lakers to win, and he wants the Lakers to be on top," Buss said of Johnson. "I know that’s in his heart, and I trust him, and…my relationship with him is as good as it’s ever been.”

While a new head coach is needed after the firing of Frank Vogel after three seasons, Buss says she is standing behind general manager Rob Pelinka.

“In terms of basketball decisions, I have complete confidence in our front office, which is headed by Rob Pelinka,” Buss said. “He is a person that is extremely smart, extremely strategic, everything he does is thoughtful and with purpose. …I have complete confidence that he can put together a roster and find a coach that is going to get us back to where we belong.”

Buss says she remains confident that the Lakers can win again with a team built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“There’s no reason for me to think we can’t win with them,” Buss said. “Something that I learned from Phil Jackson is that there’s always a path to success. …Sometimes it might be a little bit harder than other times, but you have to see the ability.”