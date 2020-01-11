LeBron James will miss Saturday’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder the team has announced. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that James is out with a cold. Danny Green will also miss the game at Chesapeake Energy Arena, while Anthony Davis is listed as questionable.

Anthony Davis is questionable. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2020

Lakers star LeBron James will miss tonight's game in Oklahoma City due to a cold, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2020

James has appeared in 37 games this season for the Lakers and is averaging 25.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and a career high 10.7 assists per game.

The 35-year-old passed Michael Jordan for fourth place all time in career field goals on Friday, scoring 35 points to help the Lakers earn a 129-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

James also finished the game with 16 rebounds and seven assists making him the third oldest player in NBA history to post a 35-15-5 stat line according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Lakers currently lead the Western Conference with a 31-7 record, 4.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets