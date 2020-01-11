2h ago
Lakers' James to miss Saturday's game
LeBron James will miss Saturday’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder the team has announced. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that James is out with a cold. Danny Green will also miss the game at Chesapeake Energy Arena, while Anthony Davis is listed as questionable.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Lakers 129, Mavericks 114
James has appeared in 37 games this season for the Lakers and is averaging 25.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and a career high 10.7 assists per game.
The 35-year-old passed Michael Jordan for fourth place all time in career field goals on Friday, scoring 35 points to help the Lakers earn a 129-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
James also finished the game with 16 rebounds and seven assists making him the third oldest player in NBA history to post a 35-15-5 stat line according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The Lakers currently lead the Western Conference with a 31-7 record, 4.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets