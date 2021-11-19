Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will make his return to the lineup tonight against the Boston Celtics. 

The 36-year-old has missed the last two weeks with an abdominal strain and had resumed individual workouts in recent days.

James has missed 10 games this season, including two with a sprained ankle. 

The Lakers are 8-8 this season and have dropped their last two games as they sit ninth in the Western Conference. 