1h ago
LeBron (abdominal strain) to play against Celtics
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will make his return to the lineup tonight against the Boston Celtics.
The King has arrived ... and will play. pic.twitter.com/QCkNnoxfhW— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 19, 2021
The 36-year-old has missed the last two weeks with an abdominal strain and had resumed individual workouts in recent days.
James has missed 10 games this season, including two with a sprained ankle.
The Lakers are 8-8 this season and have dropped their last two games as they sit ninth in the Western Conference.