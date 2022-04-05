2h ago
Lakers' James to miss second straight game
LeBron James will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
LeBron out as Lakers facing possible elimination
The veteran also missed Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.
James, 37, is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 56 games with the Lakers in 2021-22, his 18th season in the NBA and fourth with the Lakers.
Los Angeles sits 11th in the Western Conference with a 31-47 and are in danger of missing the play-in series.