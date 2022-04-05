Lakers' James to miss second straight game

LeBron James will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced.

Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will miss second consecutive game tonight vs. Suns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2022

The veteran also missed Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

James, 37, is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 56 games with the Lakers in 2021-22, his 18th season in the NBA and fourth with the Lakers.

Los Angeles sits 11th in the Western Conference with a 31-47 and are in danger of missing the play-in series.