The Los Angeles Lakers have named Rob Pelinka as vice president of basketball operations and general manager.

Pelinka was hired as Lakers general manager in March 2017. He signed LeBron James as a free agent in July 2018 and acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans this past summer.

"I'm extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success," said Lakers governor Jeanie Buss. "His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together."

The Lakers are currently first in the Western Conference.