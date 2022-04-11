The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to fire head coach Frank Vogel after a disappointing season and among the team’s top targets to replace him is Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Charania adds it is unclear if Nurse will be attainable or if he would have interest, but the Lakers are hoping the allure of coaching LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the appeal of the L.A. market would make Nurse an option.

Nurse signed a multi-year extension with the Raps in 2020 and has two years left on his deal. Charania writes the Lakers would need to receive permission from the Raptors and likely engage with them on a prospective trade to acquire Nurse should the 2019 NBA Coach of the Year have interest in heading west.

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, who interviewed for the Lakers job opening in 2019, is also expected to emerge as a candidate, reports Charania.

After wrapping up 33-49 season that saw them miss the play-in tournament, multiple reports indicated the Lakers will move on from Vogel, who Charania writes “saw a defensive slippage and had his voice wane throughout the season.” He has one year left on his contract and led the team to a 127-98 regular season record as head coach over three years, winning a championship at the Orlando bubble in 2020.

Nurse is in his fourth campaign as Raptors head coach after spending five seasons as an assistant on Dwane Casey’s staff. He has guided Toronto to a combined 186-122 record and won the franchise’s first championship in his first season as head coach in 2019.

The Raptors finished the 2021-22 season fifth in the Eastern Conference at 48-34 and will begin their first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday evening.