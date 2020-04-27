The Los Angeles Lakers have returned approximately $4.6 million the club received from a federal government program to aid small businesses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the team revealed in a statement to ESPN.

With 300 employees, the Lakers qualified for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program

"The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program," the Lakers said in the statement. "Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community."

While there was an initial $349 billion pool available for the program, many small businesses were shut out from funding while million-dollar corporations like Shake Shack and Potbelly Sandwiches received money.

Forbes most recent franchise valuations have the Lakers worth approximately $4.6 billion.