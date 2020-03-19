Does Gurley prove Titans right by franchising Henry?

Todd Gurley's days with the Los Angeles Rams are over.

The club announced the release of the 25-year-old running back on Thursday.

The Georgia product was set to have a cap hit of $17.25 million this season, but with the release, the team frees up $4.65 million, leaving them with a $12.6 million dead cap hit.

The 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley appeared in 15 games last season, rushing for 857 yards on 223 carries and 12 touchdowns.

Gurley was an All-Pro in both 2017 and 2018, leading the league in TDs both seasons with 13 and 17 touchdowns respectively.

He ends his Rams career with 5,404 yards rushing - fifth in club history - and 58 rushing TDs in 72 games over five seasons. His 70 total touchdowns are fourth all-time in Rams history.

Gurley had four years and $57.5 million remaining on an extension signed in 2018.