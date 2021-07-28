Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox after taking a pitch off the elbow in the seventh inning.

Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters after the game that Gurriel is heading for imaging and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

"He's icing it and doing all the treatment, we'll see how he feels tomorrow," Montoyo said.

The Jays' left fielder took a 95 mph fastball from Red Sox closer Matt Barnes to the left elbow and let out an audible scream leading off the seventh inning in an eventual 4-1 loss.

Gurriel was 1-for-3 with a run scored before departing. He came into Wednesday hitting .263 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 87 games.

Toronto will wrap up its series at Fenway Park on Thursday before heading home to take on the Kansas City Royals Friday night.