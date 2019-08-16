Phillips: Jays should 'under promise to over deliver'

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a second MRI on his injured left quad and everything "checked out fine" according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Lourdes Gurriel had a second MRI on his left quad and everything checked out fine.

He’s targeting the Houston series at the end of the month for a return but he says the likely plan is to play a rehab game or two in Florida first.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 16, 2019

Gurriel is targeting the Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 series with the Houston Astros as a potential return date, but he said the likely plan is to play a rehab game or two in Florida prior to re-joining the big club.

Gurriel was injured last Friday night and placed on the 10-day injured list. The move, announced last Saturday, is retroactive to Aug. 9.

Gurriel is batting .279 with 19 home runs and 47 runs batted in this season.

The Jays will begin a series with the Seattle Mariners at home on Friday evening.