Gurriel Jr. to have appendix removed; out for season

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is having his appendix removed and is out for the season, manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters after their extra-inning win.

Lourdes Gurriel is having his appendix removed and he’s done for the year.

Happened prior to the game, according to Montoyo.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 24, 2019

Gurriel was scratched prior to the game because of stomach pain and was headed for surgery Monday night.

Despite a demotion to the minors earlier in the year and injury woes later on, Gurriel compiled a nice sophomore season in 2019. The 25-year-old hit .277 with 20 home runs and 50 RBI with an OPS of .869.

He last played Saturday against the New York Yankees, going 0-for-4 with no runs driven in.

The Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday before hosting the Tampa Bay Rays to finish the season.