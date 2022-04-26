1h ago
Blue Jays' Gurriel Jr. out vs. Red Sox with hamstring tightness
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will miss Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox due to hamstring tightness, TSN's Scott Mitchell reports.
Gurriel Jr.'s hamstring tightened up during Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.
The 28-year-old will re-evaluated on Wednesday.
In 17 games this season, Gurriel Jr. is batting .297 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in.
Mitchell also reports that starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu, who has been dealing with forearm inflammation, threw a bullpen session Tuesday.
Ryu's timeline remains uncertain, but he appears to be nearing a return to the mound.
The 35-year-old lefty is 0-0 in two starts with a 13.50 ERA over 7.1 innings so far this season.