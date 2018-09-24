Lowry on Kawhi: 'I always ride or die for my teammates'

Kyle Lowry took to the podium at Raptors media day and was of the mindset of being ready to work and focusing on the year ahead, regardless of what went down with the team during the off-season.

"I'm hear to do my job, I'm always ready. I'm trying to win a golden ball and it's always my goal."

Lowry wasn't fazed by the trading of his best friend DeMar DeRozan in the off-season.

"Our relationship is bigger than basketball but that the end of the day I'm ready to come to work.

"It's a business. I've always understood that. I've been traded before.

"Those guys[DeMar and Dwane Casey] are still apart of my life but as a competitor, when I play them I'm going to try to beat them."

When asked if his relationship with Masai Ujiri has become fractured because of the trade, Lowry was quick to shrug off that suggestion.

"He[Masai] made a decision. He's the president and he made a basketball decision that will help up win a championship."

Lowry also spoke on Kawhi Leonard coming to the Raptors and what he can expect from the former Finals MVP.

"Kawhi has a ring, so I'm sure he has experiences and advice he can give us moving forward."

The Raptors begin training camp in Vancouver on Tuesday.