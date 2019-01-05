Kyle Lowry sat out again with a back injury against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night. He was considered doubtful going into the game.

There you have it. Raptors will have their work cut out for them in Milwaukee tonight. Lowry out for the 10th time in 11 games. https://t.co/xIrc30wkMQ — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 6, 2019

It's the 10th game in the last 11 that Lowry has missed. Toronto went on to win 123-116 behind 30 points apiece from Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam. It was the Raps' first win in three tries against Milwaukee so far this season.

A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raps will be back in action Sunday night at home against the Indiana Pacers.