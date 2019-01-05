Kyle Lowry is out again with a back injury tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks head coach Nick Nurse announced. 

It's the 10th game in the last 11 that Lowry will miss. 

A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raps will be back in action Sunday night at home against the Indiana Pacers.