1h ago
Lowry out again tonight vs. Bucks
TSN.ca Staff
Pippen 'admires' Kawhi's style of play
Kyle Lowry is out again with a back injury tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks head coach Nick Nurse announced.
It's the 10th game in the last 11 that Lowry will miss.
A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Raps will be back in action Sunday night at home against the Indiana Pacers.