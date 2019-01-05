Lowry out again tonight vs. Bucks

Kyle Lowry is out again with a back injury tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks head coach Nick Nurse announced.

There you have it. Raptors will have their work cut out for them in Milwaukee tonight. Lowry out for the 10th time in 11 games. https://t.co/xIrc30wkMQ — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 6, 2019

It's the 10th game in the last 11 that Lowry will miss.

A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raps will be back in action Sunday night at home against the Indiana Pacers.