Lowry questionable for tonight vs. Spurs
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors starting point guard Kyle Lowry is questionable for Thursday's clash against the San Antonio Spurs with a back injury, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
Lowry will go through shootaround prior to the game.
The 32-year-old has missed eight of Toronto's last nine games with the injury.
A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.