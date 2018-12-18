Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry remains questionable to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday due to a thigh bruise, but the team will have Norman Powell back in the lineup for the first time in six weeks.

Lowry has missed the teams past two games - both loses - with the injury after leading the Raptors to back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Lowry is averaging 14.2 points per game and 10.0 assists per game.

Powell last played on Nov. 4 due to left shoulder subluxation. He was averaging five points a night in 11 contests before the injury.

Powell took part in practice on Tuesday, along with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, both of whom are probable for Wednesday's contest. Siakam and VanVleet both missed Sunday's game due to back injuries.