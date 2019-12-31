38m ago
Lowry to miss Jazz game, but return near
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will miss a third straight game and eighth in the team's last nine on Tuesday when the team hosts the Utah Jazz, but a return to the lineup could soon be at hand.
Head coach Nick Nurse says that the 32-year-old Lowry, who has been sidelined with a bad back, is close to a return.
A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The team is 4-3 without Lowry including Sunday night's 95-89 win over the Chicago Bulls.
After Tuesday night's game with Utah, the Raptors are next in action on Thursday when they travel to San Antonio to take on former mate - and close friend of Lowry - DeMar DeRozan.