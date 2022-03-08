Canadian Dort to miss rest of season with labrum tear

Canadian Lu Dort is having his third NBA season cut short.

The Thunder say Lu Dort had a season-ending procedure today to address a labrum tear in his left shoulder. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 8, 2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that the Montreal native had a season-ending procedure Tuesday to address a labrum tear in his left shoulder.

The 22-year-old has been out with the injury since Feb. 12. He closes out his season averaging a career-high 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds across 51 games.

Signed by the Thunder as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2019 after playing collegiately at Arizona State, Dort owns a career average of 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.