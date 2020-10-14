PORTLAND, Ore. — Lucas Cavallini scored twice and the Vancouver Whitecaps took a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

Cristian Dajome and Fredy Montero assisted on both goals for the ‘Caps (7-11-0).

Eduard Atuesta tallied the lone goal for L.A. (7-7-2), converting a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

Evan Bush did not register a save but collected his second straight win for the Whitecaps. LAFC ‘keeper Pablo Sisniega stopped two shots.

L.A. was without several of its top players Wednesday, including Diego Rossi, who’s away with the Uruguayan national team, and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who is out with an ankle injury.

The result comes three weeks after LAFC shellacked Vancouver 6-0 in California, igniting a four-game losing skid.

Cavallini opened the scoring in the 30th minute, but he had a lot of help in setting up the goal.

Janio Bikel made a long pass out of Vancouver's end to Dajome, who dropped the ball back to Montero. Montero then passed it back to Dajome deep inside LAFC territory. The forward made a no-look pass to Cavallini in the box and the Canadian striker tapped it in to put Vancouver up 1-0.

Cavallini added another in the 59th minute, snapping a pass from Montero in past Sisniega to give the 'Caps a two-goal lead.

Vancouver held L.A. off the board until the 83rd minute.

After a flurry of activity in front of the 'Caps net, L.A. argued there'd been a handball by defender Jake Nerwinski inside the box. The play was reviewed and referee Tori Penso awarded the penalty shot.

Atuesta took the kick, sending a low, rolling shot into Bush's gloves. The shot was reviewed, then called back, with Penso saying Bush moved off his line early. The Vancouver 'keeper was shown the yellow card.

Atuesta buried his second chance, getting L.A. on the board and registering his first goal of the season.

While Vancouver started to falter late in the game, the Whitecaps started strong and had some prime opportunities early.

Nerwinski found Montero within striking distance just five minutes in and sent him a great pass. Montero unleashed a rocket but the ball sailed wide of the net.

Sisniega stopped a shot from Dajome in the 19th minute but couldn't control the rebound, with the ball popping out to Russell Teibert. The Vancouver midfielder struggled to settle it and couldn't get his shot over the outstretched L.A. 'keeper.

Sisniega was tested once again in the 27th minute when Cavallini got a shot off from inside a scrum. The goalie dove and somehow got enough of the ball to keep it from crossing the goal line.

The 'Caps will be back in action Sunday when they visit the L.A. Galaxy.

NOTES: Bikel was shown the yellow in the 89th minute. He'll miss Sunday's game with a suspension due to yellow-card accumulation. … Russell Teibert made his 179th regular-season appearance for the Whitecaps, tying the club record held by Jordan Harvey. Harvey also figured in Wednesday's match, starting for his current team, LAFC. … Cristian Torres made his first MLS start. The 16-year-old is the first LAFC Academy player to start for the club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.