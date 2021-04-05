Weekend Recap: How do North Division teams deal with fallout from Canucks' situation?

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lucas Wallmark and Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero were placed on waivers Monday afternoon.

Wallmark has three assists in 16 games so far this season. Kero has two goals and three assists in 20 contests.

Meanwhile, forward Luke Johnson of the Minnesota Wild and forward Jacob de la Rose, who were waived on Sunday, both cleared.