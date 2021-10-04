The BC Lions will be without their leading receiver Lucky Whitehead for a few games.

The wide receiver will undergo surgery on Wednesday after breaking his hand in during a Week 9 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Lions announced on Monday.

Whitehead’s timeline on a return to the lineup is 2-4 weeks.

The Lions receiver was named a CFL top performers for September after he recorded 15 receptions for 326 yards (21.7 yards per reception) and three offensive touchdowns over three games.

His 119-yard missed field goal return in Week 6 powered BC to a 45-13 victory over Ottawa.

In Week 7, he recorded 133 receiving yards and scored a 75-yard touchdown in a win over the Alouettes.

He had two more touchdowns while hauling in 111 receiving yards in a Week 8 loss to Saskatchewan.

The Lions are on a bye week before playing host to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, October 16.