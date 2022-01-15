What’s the next step for the home of the Blue Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $2.25 million deal with international catching prospect Luis Meza, reports Jesse Sanchez of MLB Pipeline.

"Already at No. 49 on my Blue Jays top 50 prospects for 2022," TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell tweeted of Meza's ranking on his upcoming project, launching between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28.

The 17-year-old from Mariara, Venezuela, is currently ranked No. 33 on MLB Pipeline's top 50 international prospects list.

