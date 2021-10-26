DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Reggie Bullock had his best game with his new team by scoring 16 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 116-106 in coach Jason Kidd's first home game Tuesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis had another rough shooting night, starting 1 of 9 before finally making his 3-pointer and leaving a short time later. The oft-injured Porzingis didn't return because of lower back tightness. He came into the game with a black eye.

Eric Gordon scored 16 points, and Christian Wood had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost Dallas' home opener for the first time after winning the previous three times.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, including the first bucket of the second half to start a 13-0 Dallas run for a 70-60 lead.

After the Porzingis 3 gave the Mavericks their biggest lead to that point at 73-62, the Rockets answered with a 10-0 run before Dallas posted up Doncic to end the run.

The 22-year-old star did most of his damage inside the arc, finishing 10 of 25 despite 1-of-6 shooting from 3. He had seven assists while his backup, Jalen Brunson, led Dallas with 11 assists and scored 11 points.

It was the first time since the end of the 2007-08 season for someone other than Rick Carlisle on the sideline in Dallas for the Mavericks. But it was a familiar face in Kidd, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 1994 before leaving in a trade, coming back in another deal and helping the franchise win its only championship with Dirk Nowitzki leading the way in 2011.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., who had 13 points and eight assists, was called for a technical foul in the fourth quartafter he didn't a call on the offensive end when he was bumped twice by Jalen Brunson and eventually lost a turnover. Porter fouled Brunson on the other end, and was quickly given the tech. ... Daniel Theis had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber hit three consecutive first-half 3s for all of his nine points. ... Boban Marjanovic, the 7-foot-4 fan favorite, scored 11 points on post-ups.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Utah visits Thursday. The 3-0 series sweep by the Jazz last season was their first since going 3-0 in 1998-99.

Mavericks: The other Texas rival, San Antonio, visits Thursday. The Spurs lost the series each of the past two seasons, but won the final game both times to avoid the first Dallas sweep.

___