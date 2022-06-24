Richardson to become new head coach of Blackhawks

Luke Richardson will become the next head of the Chicago Blackhawks, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirms.

LeBrun reports that Richardson has not signed a contract yet with the team, but it will get done.

He takes over from interim head coach Derek King, who replaced Jeremy Colliton 12 games into last season.

The 53-year-old native of Ottawa has served as an assistant with the Montreal Canadiens since 2018. Richardson has also held assistant coaching jobs with the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders as well as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Binghamton Senators.

Richardson had a long 21-year career in the NHL as a defenceman, scoring 35 goals and 166 assists over 1,417 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning and Senators.

Internationally, Richardson helped Canada capture gold at the 1994 World Championship in Italy.

After reaching the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, Chicago missed the postseason each of the last two years, finishing second-last in the Central Division at 28-42-12 last season.