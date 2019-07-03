Banks: 'Hopefully we can keep putting up 40 points'

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have one of their top receivers back, but will be without another Thursday against the Montreal Alouettes.

Luke Tasker will be back in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lineup Thursday for the second half of their home-and-home series with the Alouettes but Bralon Addison will miss the game after being placed on the one-game injured list.

Tasker, who missed the Tiger-Cats' last two games with a shoulder injury, is listed as a starter on the Ticats' depth chart for Thursday's game.

The 28-year-old has four receptions for 30 yards in just one game played so far this season.

Addison has had a strong start to the season for the Ticats, and has 15 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns.