Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo left the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes late in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

#FlaPanthers goaltender Roberto Luongo will not return tonight vs. Carolina with lower-body injury. — Florida Panthers PR (@FlaPanthersPR) November 24, 2018

Luongo was injured when he sprawled out to try and make a save. The Hurricanes scored on the play to take a 1-0 lead and went on to win the game 4-1.

After lying on the ice for several moments, Luongo got up and skated off the ice under his own power. He was replaced by backup James Reimer.

This is the second time Luongo has been hurt this year after also missing time after an injury suffered in the first game of the season.