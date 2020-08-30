SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain — One week after Alphonso Davies lifted the Champions League trophy, fellow Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan celebrated her fourth straight European crown as Lyon defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 Sunday

Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir scored for Lyon as it clinched a record-extending seventh Champions League trophy. It was the fifth straight European club title for Lyon but only the fourth for Buchanan, who joined the French powerhouse in January 2017.

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., who has 101 caps for Canada, started at centre alongside Lyon captain Wendie Renard.

The 19-year-old Davies won men's European glory with Bayern Munich in a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The only other Canadian to claim the Champions League title is Calgary-born Owen Hargeaves, who did it twice — with Bayern Munich in 2001 and Manchester United in 2008. But the midfielder, through his father's bloodlines, elected to represent England internationally.

Wolfsburg, seeking its third title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014, got on the board through Alex Popp after its French rival had opened a two-goal lead in the first half.

Wolfsburg also lost the final to Lyon in 2016 and 2018.

Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Kumagai added to the lead shortly before halftime.

Gunnarsdottir sealed the victory in the 88th after Popp had got Wolfsburg on the board in the 58th.

It was the fourth final between the two clubs, and their third in the last five years. Wolfsburg’s only triumph over Lyon came in the first final between the teams in 2013.

It was Wolfsburg's first loss in 41 games, since a 4-2 home defeat in the Champions League quarterfinals against Lyon in March 2019. Lyon still hasn't lost a competitive match since the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in May 2018.

In the semifinals of the final-eight mini tournament played without fans in northern Spain, Lyon beat PSG — whose matchday lineup included Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema — and Wolfsburg defeated Barcelona.

The final was played at Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium in the Basque city of San Sebastian. Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames stadium also hosted games.

---

With files from The Associated Press