Canadians in the mix after first round of Open Championship

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wasn't quite as good in Round 2 as he was on Thursday, but he closed out his second round of The Open Championship only six shots behind leader Louis Oosthuizen at -11 under.

After going 4-under Thursday, the Dundas, Ont., native fired a 1-under 69 Friday to get him to 5-under for the week. Hughes played an up and down front-nine where he made two birdies and two bogeys followed by a solid back that saw him birdie the par 5 14th.

However, fellow Canadian Corey Conners one-upped Hughes on that hole, carding an eagle en route to a 2-under round to make him 4-under for the week.

Both Richard T. Lee (+4) and Adam Hadwin (+4) missed the cut, rounding out the Canadian portion of the field at Royal St. Georges.