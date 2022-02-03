THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Skip Mackenzie Zacharias scored a pair of four-enders as Team Manitoba knocked off Alberta 10-7 in Thursday's morning draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

With the win, Manitoba improved to 5-2 and grabbed a share of second place with Nova Scotia in Pool A at the Canadian women's curling championship.

Laura Walker's Alberta foursome fell to 3-4 and out of contention after Draw 16.

In other morning matches, Christina Black of Nova Scotia scored a 10-4 victory over Hailey Birnie's winless Yukon rink, Hollie Duncan's Ontario foursome (4-4) downed Quebec's Laurie St-Georges of Quebec 9-4, and British Columbia's Mary-Anne Arsenault notched a 11-6 win over Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories.

Draw 17 at the Tournament of Hearts gets underway at 2 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.