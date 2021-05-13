1h ago
MacLeod: Ontario hasn't provided approval for CFL's return-to-play
A second Canadian province says it has not provided verbal approval to the CFL's return-to-play protocols. Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, said Thursday her government hasn't yet provided verbal approval of the league's return-to-play protocols.
The Canadian Press
Which CFL draft pick will make the biggest impact?
TORONTO — A second Canadian province says it has not provided verbal approval to the CFL's return-to-play protocols.
Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, said Thursday her government hasn't yet provided verbal approval of the league's return-to-play protocols.
Last week, B.C. government officials offered a similar sentiment following a television report that all six provinces where CFL teams reside had verbally approved the league's return-to-play protocols.
The CFL didn't play football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had originally planned to stage a full 18-game season starting in June 2021.
The league has since pushed back its season start to Aug. 5 and reduced its number of games to 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.