57m ago
Sogaard makes 26 saves, leads Belleville over Laval
Mads Sogaard made 26 saves for his third straight win to start his American Hockey League career as the Belleville Senators edged the Laval Rocket 4-3 on Friday.
The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators signed the 20-year-old Sogaard to a three-year, entry-level contract on April 13 after he wrapped up his first professional season back home in Denmark.
The Senators selected the six-foot-seven Dane in the second round of the 2019 draft following two successful years with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers.
Logan Brown, Colby Williams, Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Egor Sokolov scored for the Senators (13-15-1).
Jake Lucchini struck twice while Terrance Amoraso also scored for the Rocket (22-6-3), who were 5-0-1 in their last six before the loss.
Michael McNiven stopped 20-of-24 shots for Laval.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.