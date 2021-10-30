ATLANTA — Substitute Jordan Perruzza scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute to give a makeshift Toronto FC lineup a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United on Saturday.

Atlanta (12-9-11) went ahead on an early Luiz Araujo goal and could have scored more had it not been for wasteful finishing. But Jayden Nelson found Dom Dwyer in the penalty box and he headed it over for the 20-year-old Perruzza, in just his fourth MLS game, to knock it home.

Toronto (6-17-10) was in survival mode for much of the contest against an Atlanta side bristling with attacking weapons. But to its credit, it trailed just 1-0 at the break with Araujo's goal coming on a goalkeeping gaffe by Quentin Westberg.

And with Atlanta failing to take advantage of its chances, Toronto was always one kick away from securing a point.

Ezequiel Barco thought he had scored in the 55th minute with a delightful chip after a mesmerizing back-and-forth with Josef Martinez in the Toronto penalty box. But the play was ruled offside and all Barco got was a yellow card for taking off his jersey to celebrate a goal that wasn't.

It was the last road game of the regular season for Toronto and coach Javier Perez dug deep into his roster to save players for next Wednesday's Canadian Championship semifinal against Pacific FC, hoping that tournament can serve as a silver lining to a season gone wrong.

Toronto, which has now taken off playoff contenders in successive ties with Montreal, Philadelphia and Atlanta, is now winless in five (0-3-2).

Toronto captain Michael Bradley, midfielder Jonathan Osorio, fullback/wingback Richie Laryea, fullback Auro and centre back Chris Mavinga did not make the trip. The quintet have made a combined 857 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Only Westberg, Noble Okello, Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore retained their starting positions from Wednesday's tie with Philadelphia. Altidore and Pozuelo, who started with the captain's armband, were replaced at halftime along with veteran defender Omar Gonzalez.

Defender Julian Dunn made his second career MLS start and third appearance — and the first since 2018.

In addition to the 20-year-old Dunn, the Toronto starting 11 featured 17-year-old Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 19-year-old Nelson and 21-year-old Okello.

Veteran midfielder Nick DeLeon, who scored the winner for Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium two years ago to the day in the Eastern Conference final, made his first league start since May 29.

Venezuelan designated player Yeferson Soteldo, forward Ifunanyachi Achara and centre back Eriq Zavaleta were out injured, joining long-term TFC absentees Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh and Ralph Priso.

While Atlanta was missing Argentine youth international midfielder Santiago Sosa, it fielded a stacked lineup with Martinez, Barco, Araujo, Marcelino Moreno and Matheus Rossetto leading a potent attack.

Toronto gifted Atlanta the opening goal in the 15th minute when Westberg, after taking a back pass from Justin Morrow, got the ball caught under his feet as he tried to clear. Araujo pounced and had an easy tap-in for his fourth of the season. It was an uncharacteristic handling error from Westberg, who is good with his feet.

It marked the 14th goal Toronto has conceded in the first 15 minutes of play this season, worst in the league. And it was the latest example of TFC digging itself a hole.

With 46 points, Atlanta came into weekend play 19 points ahead of 13th-place Toronto and in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt with only four points separating fourth-place New York City FC (47 points) and ninth-place Montreal (43 points).

While it ended the Five Stripes' playoff run in 2019, Toronto had never won in four previous regular-season trips (0-2-2) to Atlanta.

Atlanta attacked early and often, probing the Toronto defence from all angles.

Martinez has an early chance, off an Okello giveaway, but Westberg stopped his second-minute shot. At the other end, Pozuelo put Nelson in behind the Atlanta defence in the 17th minute but his weak shot was easily handled by Brad Guzan.

Westberg saved Toronto in the 20th minute, denying Martinez's shot. Moreno sliced a shot just wide in the 32nd. Altidore was on target with a 38th-minute free kick but his shot went straight at Guzan.

Martinez had a good chance in the 51st but could not control Brooks Lennon's low cross and fired off-target. Perruzza then wasted a rare Toronto glimpse at goal in the 60th, unable to control his shot.

Toronto substitute Kemar Lawrence saved Toronto's blushes in the 76th, picking Martinez's pocket in the nick of time in the penalty box after the Atlanta striker jumped on a TFC giveaway.

Atlanta was coming off a midweek 2-1 win over Inter Miami and is now unbeaten in four games (2-0-2), a run that started with a 2-0 road victory over Toronto on Oct. 16. That game saw both TFC's Auro and Atlanta's Barco sent off late for violent conduct.

Atlanta won 1-0, on a Barco goal, when the two met Aug. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Toronto had gone 3-6-3 since then in league play while Atlanta went 7-3-1.

Both Atlanta and Toronto changed coaches mid-season.

Atlanta came into the game 6-3-1 under Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, who took over as coach in mid-August after Gabriel Heinze was fired. Toronto was 5-9-7 under Perez, the assistant coach who was promoted after Chris Armas was let go July 4.

After hosting Pacific, Toronto wraps up the MLS season against visiting D.C. United on Nov. 7.

Saturday's game was a 6 p.m. local time start, so as not to conflict with Game 4 of the World Series between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park, some 16 kilometres away.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021