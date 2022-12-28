Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn and forward Precious Achiuwa have cleared COVID-19 protocols and are set to rejoin the team, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Flynn and Achiuwa join teammates Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch as Raptors recently removed from COVID protocols. That leaves the team with five players still in protocols: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Justin Champagnie and Isaac Bonga.

Lewenberg reports Siakam and Trent are probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena while Birch, Achiuwa and Flynn are questionable.

The 23-year-old Flynn is averaging 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 21 games so far this season for Toronto. This is his second season with the team since being selected No. 29 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of San Diego State.

Achiuwa, in his first season with the team after being acquired from the Miami Heat over the summer, is averaging 8.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 22 games this season.

Toronto dropped Sunday's game to the Cavaliers in Cleveland 144-99 after having only four regular rotation players suit up as part of their eight-player roster for the game. The Raps enter play Tuesday at 14-16, good for 10th in the Eastern Conference.