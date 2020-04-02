1h ago
Man or Machine: Pujols’ numbers place him among all-time greats
Albert Pujols made his Major League debut 19-years ago on April 2, 2001, playing left field and batting sixth for the St. Louis Cardinals on the road against the Colorado Rockies. The future Hall of Famer picked up the first of his 3,202 career hits on that day. When baseball resumes, Pujols is poised for a season of milestones and accomplishments to further cement his place among the all-time greats of the game.
TSN.ca Staff
By the Numbers: Milestones within Pujols' reach
Albert Pujols made his Major League debut 19-years ago on April 2, 2001, playing left field and batting sixth for the St. Louis Cardinals on the road against the Colorado Rockies.
The future Hall of Famer picked up the first of his 3,202 career hits, 14th all-time, in his first game, a seventh -nning single against Mike Hampton.
When baseball resumes, Pujols is poised for a season of milestones and accomplishments to further cement his place among the all-time greats of the game.
Pujols has topped the 40-home-run mark seven times, leading the league in bombs twice, with 47 in 2009 and 42 in 2010. Though he has only reached 40 once since joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2012, he has been a consistent home run threat, totalling 656 over his career.
With five more homers, the 40-year-old will pass New York and San Francisco Giants great Willie Mays (660) for fifth on the all-time list.
Pujols also leads the active home run chart by 179 over Miguel Cabrera (477) with Edwin Encarnacion (414) third among players still in the league.
After Mays, Alex Rodriguez is next on the all-time HR list with 696.
Before he passes A-Rod in homers, Pujols will have the chance to top him in RBIs. Currently the Angels DH is sitting in a fourth-place tie with Hall of Famer Cap Anson at 2,075, 11 behind Rodriguez, who retired with 2.086.
After that, only two of the greatest ever, Babe Ruth (2,214) and Hank Aaron (2,297), are in his path to being Major League Baseball’s all-time RBI leader.
Pujols is one of only four players who have eclipsed both the 600 home run and 3,000 hit mark, putting him in a group with Mays, Aaron and Rodriguez.
In terms of career accomplishments, Pujols has a trophy case full of hardware. He’s captured the Most Valuable Player Award three times, 2005, 2008 and 2009, all in the National League.
He also has two World Series titles, six Silver Slugger awards, 10 All-Star Game appearances, two Gold Gloves, a batting title and was named the Rookie of the Year in 2001.
