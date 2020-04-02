Man or Machine: Pujols’ numbers place him among all-time greats Albert Pujols made his Major League debut 19-years ago on April 2, 2001, playing left field and batting sixth for the St. Louis Cardinals on the road against the Colorado Rockies. The future Hall of Famer picked up the first of his 3,202 career hits on that day. When baseball resumes, Pujols is poised for a season of milestones and accomplishments to further cement his place among the all-time greats of the game. TSN.ca Staff

